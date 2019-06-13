Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming thriller film Saaho will be the most anticipated films of this year. After the official teaser was released today, Saaho was all over the social media. Fans couldn’t have asked for more in this one minute, 40-second video. It shows some extravagant action scenes and highlights the chemistry between Prabhas and Shraddha’s characters. The film, produced by UV Creations, has been in the making for nearly three years.

Twitter users are applauding the teaser and also the haunting music that is used to convey the emotions. Some of them are actually comparing Bollywood and Telugu industry.

One user wrote, “Saaho looks highly promising. Stunts, VFX, dialogues, action – everything looks damn good. #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor are going to nail it. Now this is certainly something m looking forward to”. Another one said, ”

Take a look at the reactions below:

#saahoteaser dekhne ke baad bollywood directors be like pic.twitter.com/gdsAwFzuxw — Bring The Cup Home Boys… (@Nisnord) June 13, 2019

For the first time an Indian movie, which seemed to be a #Hollywood collision. Great Action #SaahoTeaser #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor Die hard fans 😍✌️ — Praveen Kachhi (@Yash_PK) June 13, 2019

#SaahoTeaserStorm in 5 hrs🔥

Telugu – 303k likes

Hindi – 350k likes

Tamil – 74k likes

Malayalam – 40k likes Total – 767k likes in just 5 hours#SaahoTeaser pic.twitter.com/hoBg7IgNhv — Prabhas Fans Karnataka (@PfakOfficial) June 13, 2019

Saaho looks highly promising. Stunts, VFX, dialogues, action – everything looks damn good. #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor are going to nail it. Now this is certainly something m looking forward to.#SaahoTeaser pic.twitter.com/SQsh2392jX — Nagare Rajendra (@NagareRajendra) June 13, 2019

I am Fan Die hard Fan of #SaahoTeaser now It’s looking better and better after watching again and again now just waiting for 15th August

That last shot 💥💥💥@sujeethsign @UV_Creations @Prabhas_Team @PrabhasRaju @ShraddhaKapoor [ S38 ]#SaahoTeaser #Saaho pic.twitter.com/PmelcGesjN — suraj patil (@surajpatilhere) June 13, 2019

Saaho teaser also gives the glimpse of other important characters in the film played by actors Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Mahesh Manjrekar.