Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar talks about saving water and being responsible in her latest post but in a sarcastic way. Clad in a sexy bikini, she chills on a pool lounger and flaunts her perfectly toned body. In the monochrome picture, she is all smiles as she chills by the pool and her fans are left smitten by her bikini look. She has completed her look with huge earrings, sunglasses and a watch.

In the post, she asks her fans to imagine a world where you can just chill by a pool but without any summer water, luxurious showers, no wine or dine to go through the hot summer. She also says that the urban class people are the biggest abusers of water and hence without water the favourite activities of this class will be affected. She then asks her fans to save water and be responsible.

Her post reads, “Imagine a world where you’re just chilling by a pool with No WATER…No summer water love, No popsicles to cool you down, No luxurious showers…No wine and dine to go through the hot summer. Yes you might think this is such first world problem Bhumi…but we, the urban classes are the biggest abusers of this resource…so start imagining a world without water and how it would affect your fav activities. So be responsible, save water and Just चिल्ल. #hello #Insta #fam #love #wednesday #waterbaby #wednesdaywisdom #savewater #goodmorning #waterheroes. (sic)”

Take a look at her hot photo:



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Saand Ki Aankh along with Taapsee Pannu. The film is based on Chandro (87) and Prakashi (82) from Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village, reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s and are fondly called shooter ‘dadis’ for being the world’s oldest female sharpshooters. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of a 1978 film with the same title and is being directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is slated to release on December 6.