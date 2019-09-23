The trailer of Tushar Hiranandani-directorial, Saand Ki Aankh, starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar is making splashes across the Internet and how. Bringing to the big screen, the true struggles and celebrations of the talented duo, Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, from Johri village of Uttar Pradesh, the trailer of Saand Ki Aankh has left Twitterati smitten as they wait on the edge for the movie’s release.

Taking to their respective Twitter handles, while one user wrote, “Definitely going to be a cracker of a Diwali! #SaandKiAankhTrailer looks absolutely brilliant! (sic)”, another tweeted, “Love, love and love the #SaandKiAankhTrailer! Taapsee and Bhumi’s appearing talents look fab! (sic)” and yet another shared, “Hats off to the real dadis for their tremendous achievements! #SaandKiAankhTrailer is kickass! (sic).”

Saand Ki Aankh narrates the real-life story of Chandro and Prakashi, who hail from Johri village in Uttar Pradesh and reportedly took to sharpshooting in their fifties. They are said to be the world’s oldest female sharpshooters, and while Chandro is fondly called Shooter Daadi, Prakashi is known as Revolver Daadi. Taapsee essays Prakashi while Bhumi Pednekar plays Chandro.

The Reliance Entertainment film will mark Bollywood scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani’s debut as a director. It is jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar and is slated to release around Diwali this year.