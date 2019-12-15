New Delhi: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday, sought help from netizens to find the whereabouts of a waiter from Chennai who had given him a priceless advice on how his elbow guard restricted his bat swing.

In a video posted on Twitter, Sachin talked about the incident and remarked how after the advice of the waiter, he redesigned his elbow guard, adding that this was something only that person had spotted. Tendulkar recalled that the hotel staffer had come to his room in Chennai’s Taj Coromandel hotel during a Test series to serve coffee and had told him about a change in bat swing whenever he played wearing an elbow guard.

“A chance encounter can be memorable! I had met a staffer at Taj Coromandel, Chennai during a Test series with whom I had a discussion about my elbow guard, after which I redesigned it. I wonder where he is now & wish to catch up with him. Hey netizens, can you help me find him?” he wrote in his tweet.

“I said, yes! You are the only person in the world who figured that out. You won’t believe that I actually came back to my room from the ground and carried my elbow guard and redesigned it: the correct size, the right amount of padding, where the straps should be and all that.”

After the video went viral, Twitterati didn’t disappoint and the man in question has been identified as 46-year-old Guruprasad, who was a member of the security staff in Chennai’s Taj Coromandel.

The Taj Hotels, in a tweet, said that they have located him and have also offered to arrange a meeting of the duo.

Thank you Mr. Tendulkar for sharing your memorable encounter with our colleague during your stay in Chennai. We are proud of our associates who have imbibed the culture of Tajness. We have located him and would be delighted to connect the two of you for a meeting. pic.twitter.com/USvyW88BxY — Taj Hotels (@TajHotels) December 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Guruprasad, told The News Minute, that he didn’t expect Sachin to remember the event that took place 19 years ago. Well, perhaps that the reason why Sachin is so loved and Twitterati showered praises on him:

“He must have mistaken me for a waiter because I was in uniform. Sachin was in Chennai for the India-Australia series and as an avid cricket fan I was just so excited at the opportunity to interact with him. I told him his arm guard is arresting his wrist movement when batting and leading to him getting out and that he should rectify that,” Guruprasad told TNM.