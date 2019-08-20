After criticising Karan Johar and other Bollywood A-listers over allegedly having a drug party the other day, Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa has called out filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for allegedly disrespecting Sikh community in the second season of Sacred Games.

He took to Twitter to target Kashyap over the use of the community’s religious symbol ‘kada’ in Sacred Games 2. In his tweet, he shared a clip from the show in which Saif Ali Khan‘s Sikh character is seen throwing away his ‘kada.’ The MLA wrote, “I wonder why Bollywood continues to disrespect our religious symbols! Anurag Kashyap deliberatly puts this scene in ‘Sacred Games 2’ where Saif Ali Khan throws his Kada in sea! A Kada is not an ordinary ornament. It’s the pride of Sikhs and a blessing of Guru Sahib” (sic)

He also demanded the removal of the particular scene from the Netflix show: “Why was the main character made Sikh if you didn’t do any research on the identity of Sikhs and how 5 kakaars (including Kada) are quintessential for Sikhs. I demand removal of this scene as soon as possible or we will take legal action against the production team.”

Sirsa also urged Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, to take “stern action” against the digital streaming platform, Netflix. He went on to target Netflix and wrote, “We cannot let Bollywood stars play with our religious faiths and sentiments. I warn Anurag Kashyap; he should at least study the scriptures of Sikhs and Hindus before he portrays the characters so negatively in his projects just for entertainment or sensationalisation”.

He then posted another clip from the show in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s character Ganesh Gaitonde is being asked to kill the Muslims. Manjinder wrote, “See this scene where a mother is saying “go kill Muslims”

This is a clever plan to serve anti-India agenda and portray that Muslims are being killed in India by Hindus. Are you trying to serve the narration of ISI and anti-India forces Anurag Kashyap?” (sic)

The second season of Sacred Games was launched on August 15 to great anticipation. The show is one of the most loved digital shows in the country and has become a part of the pop culture already.