Netflix’s first Indian original series Sacred Games returned for its second season on 15 August and it has not even taken an entire day for the creative minds of Twitter to come up with the most hilarious memes we have ever seen. Fans were desperately waiting for the second season soon after the release date was announced.
So when Netflix announced that the show is now available for streaming on their official Twitter account last night, fans started watching the show, ignoring the festival of siblings Raksha Bandhan and kite flying i.e. Independence Day.
Twitterati flood the internet with best memes. From Independence Day and Sacred Games dates clashing to English subtitles out of sync, netizens did not hold back.
Take a look at the best memes on the internet:
Sacred Games 2 features Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla, Kalki Koechlin, and Ranvir Shorey among others in important roles.