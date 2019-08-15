Netflix’s highly anticipated web series Sacred Games season 2 that released at midnight on the day of Independence day has been leaked online by piracy site Tamilrockers. The show stars Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj and Pankaj Tripathi as Trivedi in the lead, the trailer promises a bigger game. The video shows the addition of two new actors – Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey in the story as Gaitonde’s trusty Bunty.

As per the LiveMint report, Netflix has spent Rs 100 crore on the web series and is claimed to be one of the most viewed online series in India. The illegal release might impact the viewership. Tamilrockers menace keeps increasing every week with each leak. The notorious website leaks Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil films soon after their release.

Recently, Delhi High Court has directed the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block the access to the website that promotes piracy. Some of the piracy websites that are under the scanner are Tamilrockers, EZTV, Katmovies and Limetorrents. The court has also issued directions to The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Information & Technology to suspend the domain names of the piracy website that infringes the copyright of production houses.

However, earlier big films such as JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, too suffered from piracy.

Despite strict actions taken by law enforcement agencies, Tamilrockers has been involved in the leaking of full movies online for a long time.

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film.