Finally, the wait is over! The trailer of the much anticipated Netflix series Sacred Games season 2 is out along with its releasing date. The series stars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the series is coming back almost after a year wait. The new season will have some new characters such as Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey and Kalki Koechlin. Today morning, Netflix took to micro-blogging site Twitter to release the trailer and wrote, “Calendar nikalo bhaiyo aur behno. #SacredGames2 ka release date ayela hai. (sic)”

Soon after the trailer release, netizens flooded social media with hilarious memes. Users have compared the dialogues from their day-to-day events and it will leave you in splits.

Check out the best memes here:

#INDvNZ #sacredgames2 When Shami is playing good but Bhuvi is fit pic.twitter.com/xkItFWJDpk — Aritra Biswas (@bongalii) July 9, 2019

Son to parents. – – –

I am just 25… want to live bachelor life Indian Parents like 👇👇👇👇#SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/ZG6XJ57sFS — शर्मा जी का लड़का 🙇 (@ItsSDSharma) July 9, 2019

#SacredGames2 *When It comes to know that #SacredGames2 is released *

Me trying to make different IDs : pic.twitter.com/hvji5jNPtd — Vishwajeet Kumar (@Vishwaj51666629) July 9, 2019

When you’re biggest gangster in India but your parents told you to have a govt job#SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/et96q93WSk — Ank Syal (@ank_syal) July 9, 2019

Star Kids with Support of Karan Johar vs Without Support of Karan Johar #SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/xTBAzIKzRT — Vishesh Arora (@vishesharora19) July 9, 2019

#SacredGames2

Pic1 : Engineers throughout 4 years

Pic2 : Engineers at the time of campus placement pic.twitter.com/wyftvnsjy2 — Ã✞Øʍɨȼ🌟 (@Atomic404) July 9, 2019

Producer of Mission Mangal, Batla House and Sahoo after watching sacred games

Trailer.#SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/4cNvnwiumK — Dhavan Kadia (@dhaone110) July 9, 2019

Me after watching Sacred Games 2 Trailer#sacredgames2 pic.twitter.com/1RWO0aoP6v — Desi Tom Cruise (@desitomcruise) July 9, 2019

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who plays Sartaj Singh in the web series, will be seen embarking on a journey of self-discovery, struggling to solve the mystery of Gaitonde’s third father, and attempting to salvage his failed marriage, all while trying to save Mumbai from a massacre. In turn, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will come back as Ganesh Gaitonde, who, in his quest to re-establish his power and position as the king, sets up a new cartel far away from his land.

The series is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, and has been adapted by Vikram Chandra’s book with the same name. Writers Varun Grover, Smita Singh and Vasant Nath have adapted the book for the series.