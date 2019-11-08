Hamirpur: Residents of Maudaha in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur were in for a rude shock, after they discovered that the building which they thought to be a temple, was actually a public toilet.

Unaware of this fact, the residents of district would offer prayers and perform puja outside the locked building door. No one knew whether any deity was installed inside or not. Strangely, this went on for a whole year until an official recently told the residents that they had been mistaken.

When asked as to why did people assume the building to be a temple, people pointed towards the colour in which it had been painted in. Many said that that the saffron colour of the building caused the whole confusion.

“The building that is located in the premises of the community health centre, was painted saffron and shaped like a temple. People believed it to be a temple and no one bothered to clarify. It was only recently that an official told us that it was actually a toilet,” Rakesh Chandel, a resident told IANS.

The building has now been painted pink, to avoid any further confusion. However, the toilet is not yet operational, due to which people are still facing inconvenience.

According to reports, the toilet was inaugurated more than a year ago but remained locked up.

Chairman of the Maudaha Nagar Panchayat, Ram Kishore, said that “This public toilet was built by the Nagar Palika Parishad around a year ago and the contractor had it painted saffron. The colour caused much confusion and people mistook it for a temple.”

In several districts in Uttar Pradesh, toilets constructed by the government under the Swachh Bharat scheme have been painted saffron.