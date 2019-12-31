Here’s your horoscope prediction for 2020. Check what the stars have in store for you this year.

Sagittarius Horoscope 2020: Sagittarius, having Jupiter as its ‘ruling planet,’ is one of the biggest travellers among all the zodiac signs. Year 2020, for those with Sagittarius as their zodiac sign, will be one in which they will face several tricky situations. If you are someone who helps people in their time of need, then 2020 will be a year you’ll find whether they’ll help you in your time of need or not.

In short, you will have to re-evaluate your relationships and give time only to those who would help you, much like you would help them.

This will also be a year in which you will have to give your family a lot of attention and pay heed to their problems. It is in this context that help from others might prove to be beneficial. To deal with your family problems, you will have to increase time, attention and resources towards those close to you. You are also likely to see the beginning of something new in your life: a new relationship, a new venture, better health or something else.

Overall, you will have to keep your head high and face challenges as they come your way. Plan your work properly and always be patient. Do not lose hope and remember to always keep yourself motivated and work honestly to achieve success in resolving whatever problem you might encounter during the year.

Lucky Colour: Blue