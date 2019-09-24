Actor Salman Khan has recently launched the Bigg Boss 13 at a press conference in Mumbai. He was accompanied by actor Ameesha Patel which has left many wondering what will be her role on the reality show. However, during the event, the Bharat actor got irked at a photographer for blocking his way to the stage. The video made its way to social media and has gone viral.

In the video, Salman tells the photographer, “No one else has a problem except for you… you guys(photographers) should do something about it.”

He further added, “If you have a problem with me then the easy solution is to ban me.”

Soon, the event organiser stepped on the stage and requested photographers to maintain some distance from the stage. One of the members from the event organiser said, “Sorry for that, but if we continue like this then how will the show continue? I promise you that everyone will get an opportunity to click pictures.”

Watch the Salman Khan’s viral video here:

View this post on Instagram Press conference #BiggBoss13 #SalmanKhan arrived there by metro train A post shared by Dabang khan (@dabbangkhan_) on Sep 23, 2019 at 12:44pm PDT



During the event, Salman was accompanied by Ameesha Patel, Arjun Bijlani and Puja Banerjee. They performed dance numbers for the press and teased them with information about the upcoming season of the controversial reality show.

Talking about moving the Bigg Boss venue from Lonavala to Mumbai, he said, “While Lonavala and Khandala received a lot of tourism and employment because of Bigg Boss, it was a challenge to handle the huge team. At Filmcity, getting resources will become easier and there is cost-cutting too. It is also easy for the stars to travel when they come for promotion. But the road has heavy traffic in the evening so it will get difficult.”

For the uninitiated, the speculated names that have come up on this year’s participants’ list include Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Mugdha Godse, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Shukla, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Aalisha Panwar, Dalljiet Kaur, and Aditya Narayan among others.

Bigg Boss season 13 will have its grand premiere on September 29.