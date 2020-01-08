Salman Khan‘s Dabangg 3 has crossed Rs 200 crore mark worldwide, according to the official twitter handle of Salman Khan Films (SKF). This is Salman Khan’s eighth film to achieve this feat in the past decade. The film’s domestic collection has crossed Rs 130 crore mark. Apart from Salman Khan, the action-flick – directed by Prabhu Deva, has Sonakshi Sharma and Kichcha Sudeep.

In Dabangg 3, it was Kannada megastar Kiccha Sudeep who played the main antagonist Balli Singh. The actor during several media interactions was all praises for Salman and thanked him too. A few days ago, Sudeep took to his Instagram page and shared a photo of wearing a jacket gifted by Salman. And now, Now, Salman Khan has gifted something which Sudeep must not have thought. It’s BMW M5worth Rs 1.5 crore! Yes, you read the right.

Kichcha Sudeep posted a photo collage with Salman and the car on his Instagram page. He captioned it, “Good always happens when u do good. @beingsalmankhan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5… the sweetest gesture. Thank u for the love u have showered on me n my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with u n to have had u visit us.”

It is true that Kiccha Sudeep not only matched the standards of antagonists after Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj but also raised the bar with his performance as Bali Singh in the film.

The Salman Khan’s film, which was dubbed in three South Indian languages and also did not fare well, collected under Rs 5 crore till now. This is half of what War earned from its dubbed versions.