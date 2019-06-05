Actor Salman Khan has today released his Eid offering Bharat. The film has been declared ‘Blockbuster hit’ by his fans and is expected to be one of the biggest openings of this year. However, it looks like the 53-year-old actor has got into some trouble now. A video of Salman Khan slapping a security guard has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens split whether actor’s behaviour was right or not.

In the video, Salman is seen exiting a cinema hall amidst a lot of people and then suddenly turning and slapping one of his security guards, who was making way for the actor.

Though it’s not clearly visible what irked Bharat actor and made him slap the guard. As per the reports, Salman got angry because the guard had pushed a young fan.

Supporting Salman’s behaviour, one user wrote, “True human can never see torture on children. Salman is a true human being.” Another gushed, “One of the million reasons why we love this man.”

Salman Khan slaps his own security guy for not being careful with kids at #BharatPremiere last night.#Bharat #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/AUzXiB9zaL — ilika s thapa (@ilikasrivastava) June 5, 2019

BEING HUMAN… that is all Salman Khan was doing last night at the ‘Bharat’ premiere at PVR Phoenix. A fan took a video and sent to us saying, “Bhai ka dil bahut bada hai!” pic.twitter.com/ta7cxefBD3 — Johirabbas (@Johirabbas12) June 5, 2019

But there is a section of social media users who slammed Salman for slapping the security man.

One user wrote, “This is not the way to deal. He (security guard) was doing his job. It’s very difficult to handle fans.”

“This man needs to be in jail for all the crimes committed, including hitting the security”, a netizen wrote.

Whatever he did was to protect Salman Khan and what Salman did is completely wrong. — Adnan Ali عدنان علی (@adnan14ali) June 5, 2019





Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama Ode to My Father. The tagline of the film, as mentioned on the posters, reads, ‘The Journey of a Man and a Nation Together.’ The film has released in 4,700 theatres in India, overseas in over 1,300 screens and worldwide total in over 6,000 screens.

