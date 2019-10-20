It is a very common thing when a fan tries to get a selfie with their favourite celebrity and if it a fan of Salman Khan, there is no stopping. Recently, the Dabangg 3 actor attended Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash with co-actor and debutant Saiee Manjrekar. While posing for the paparazzi outside the producer’s house, a fan slipped up to Salman to take a selfie, leaving him surprised and speechless.

In the video shared on Instagram, Salman and Saiee can be seen posing for the shutterbugs when a fan snuck up to him and later others came up and moved the fan away from the actor.

Salman mocked the situation and said that the fan was posing for the paps and said to Saaiee “Sahi hai, Saiee” and walked away.

Wath the video here:



After the clip went viral, netizens were divided over Salman’s reaction. Some section of people believes that Salman handles the fan fine while the others didn’t like it. One user commented, “Why is he so rude.” While the other wrote, “could have been handled appropriately.”

Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy with the post-production work of Dabangg 3 which is gearing up for a Christmas release this year. The film has the actor reprising his famous cop character Chulbul Pandey along with Sonakshi Sinha in the role of his wife Rajjo. Popular South Indian star Kichcha Sudeep performs the role of the main antagonist in the film.

He has announced his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai after Dabangg 3 hits the cinema screens this Christmas. Radhe is scheduled for Eid 2020 release which is an action thriller.