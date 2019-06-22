Telugu beauty Samantha Akkineni not only leaves her fans amazed with her powerful roles in cinema and but also stuns us over her hotness. She mesmerizes her fans with stunning fashion outings and let us tell you that her style statements are a much-talked thing.

The Tollywood actor has updated her Instagram with hot pictures.

Take a look at Samantha Akkineni’s hot pictures:

Samantha has distanced herself from working on Hindi films stating that she has no incentive to move to Bollywood unlike actors of North Indian origin and that audiences from South India would relate to her appearance more. Her popularity has led to the actress representing several brands on a pan-Indian scale. She has often been cast opposite the same actors more than once, featuring in two or more films with Vijay, Suriya, Dhanush, Naga Chaitanya, Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu.