Just two months after giving birth to her bundle of joy, Nyra, actress Sameera Reddy is already climbing heights of achievements, literally, by scaling the tallest peak in Karnataka with her little daughter strapped on. Sharing a video from her journey, Sameera made fans and new moms go wide-eyed with her inspiring tale.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sameera shared the video where is seen narrating her ambitious tale from the top of the mountain peak. She revealed in the caption, “Attempted climbing to Mullayanagiri Peak with Nyra strapped on! I stopped midway cos I was so out of breath ! 6300 ft high it’s the tallest Peak in Karnataka! So many messages from New moms saying they are inspired to travel & I’m thrilled my travel stories are getting such a positive response! It’s very easy to feel low post baby & I’m super determined to not let it get me down! for moms asking I did not express I just fed her on demand everywhere! Less fuss and easy to travel this way ! .. #onthemove #momlife #travelstories #motherhood #travel #keeponmoving #positivevibes #chikmagalur #karnataka #mullayanagiri #peak (sic).”

Sameera Reddy gave birth to her daughter Nyra Varde on July 12. Sameera has a son named Hans Varde who is four-years-old.

Seen documenting her struggles and how every struggle and every tiring day is worth it, Sameera recently also announced a campaign called Imperfectly Perfect in which she tried to connect with the young mothers who are searching for a balance between their individuality and their duties as new mothers. Through her various Instagram posts, she tried to create awareness about body acceptance and breastfeeding. Sameera asked the young mothers to embrace their bodies after giving birth and find their best ways to breastfeed their babies.