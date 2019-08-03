The first Sunday of August marks Friendship Day across the world and in celebration of the close bonds that comes just next to family, Indian boy band Sanam have dropped their latest track, Apni Yaari which will instantly get you grooving with your gang. Featuring Sanam Puri, Venkat Subramaniyam, Samar Puri and Keshav Dhanraj, the song revisits the essence of friendship with its soulful lyrics penned by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The video opens with Sanam adjusting his camera to record the jam live and goes on to show different groups hanging together in the woods, on the mountainside, chilling at the roadside on rainy weather and other typical spots and activities that are universally relatable with your “yaars”. Dropping it on YouTube, the song was captioned, “This friendship day, hold your yaari closely with McDowell’s No. 1 Yaari and #SANAM’s ‘Apni Yaari’. A song that’ll bring back the essence of friendship in your life and become the #No1YaariJam of the year. Composing and shooting this video in the company of our ‘yaars’ has been a lot of fun for us. We hope watching is just the same for you! (sic).”

Watch Sanam band’s Apni Yaari song here:

In an interview with IANS, Samar said, “The journey that we have taken together as friends has been magical. From hitting it off together at Keshav’s garage and composing songs, to winning various competitions together, having each other’s back on off days is what has kept us together. With this track, we had a chance to re-live our ‘yaari’ moments and bring it out in the best possible way for our fans.”

Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August each year. This wonderful occasion is slated to be on 4th August for 2019. This is the day to celebrate the strong bond between friends and many of us acknowledge each other with exchanges of gifts, messages, and cards on this day. Friends are the most precious gifts given by God and they are as much important as your own blood relation. They become a part of your family and you don’t hide anything from them.

For many, Friendship Day might seem like just another day people go crazy about but some of us, it is one of those days when we acknowledge all that our mains have down for us. It is on such days when the emotions overflow for the ones who have been there, no matter what, when we couldn’t think straight. A friendship is much more than what we people have made it today. It’s like a perennial river which never dries up. But then some things have no meaning and it is definitely divine if you can’t explain it in words. Let’s raise a toast to all those who made us feel it with their actions, honesty and love.