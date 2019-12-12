New Delhi: In an intimate yet grand ceremony, tennis star Sania Mirza‘s sister Anam, tied the knot with former Indian men’s cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s son Asad in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Anam took to her Instagram handle to share the first photo and titled it as ”Mr and Mrs” followed by their official wedding hashtag #AbBasAnamHi. Meanwhile, Asad shared the picture with caption “Finally married the love of my life ♥️♥️♥️”

The image featured Asaduddin dressed in a beige and gold sherwani while Anam donned a heavy pink-purple bridal outfit teamed with heavy jewellery. The couple held each other’s hand as Anam sat and a smiling Asad stood by her side in the picture.

Ever since the image was posted, congratulatory wishes blessings are pouring in for happy couple. Check out their first photo below:

The wedding reception is expected to be held Thursday evening in Hyderabad.

The traditional wedding was preceded with pre-wedding festivities that were held over the week and both the sisters had been treating fans to glimpses of the mehendi, sangeet and bridal shower ceremonies, with the hashtag #AbBasAnamHi.

Here are other pictures from the ceremonies:

This is Anam Mirza’s second marriage after her divorce with Akbar Rasheed in 2018.