Not many know that Dangal and Badhaai Ho actor Sanya Malhotra is also an excellent dancer. She is making netizens go bonkers with her awesome dance video on ‘It’s The Time to Disco’ from Kal Ho Na Ho. Sanya is gaining attention for her dance steps where she and her sister twins and grooves to the tunes.

Apart from acing it at work with acting, Sanya Malhotra also knows how to get everyone into the energetic mode. Her strong and powerful moves are raising cheers amongst the fans. She looks confident and beautiful and loose t-shirt and curly hair. Sanya shared the video to wish her sister on her birthday. She wrote, “Happy birthday sister ❤️😘 #itsthetimetodisco 🎉”.

Watch the dance video here:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday sister ❤️😘 #itsthetimetodisco 🎉 A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_) on Jul 23, 2019 at 6:28am PDT

Sanya made her debut in Bollywood with the highest-grossing movie of all time, Dangal and since then, she has been a favourite in the industry for not just the audience but also, the directors and artists all over.