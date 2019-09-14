Dangal and Badhai Ho actor Sanya Malhotra always opts for a chic look and her fans loved it. From sporting short hair look to looking gorgeous in curly hair, she carries every outfit with utmost grace and elegance. However, it is not easy to maintain a perfectly toned body and wear trendy clothes. Sanya, like many actors, is a fitness freak and never mind going through a core workout session. Inspiring many younglings, earlier today, she uploaded her video from her Saturday workout session and it will motivate you to stay fit.

Dressed in a black crop top and matching shorts, she can be seen hanging with the help of two rings and performing the workout. Sharing the video, she wrote, “साउंड आन @tridevpandey. (sic)”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram साउंड आन 🏋🏽‍♀️ @tridevpandey A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_) on Sep 14, 2019 at 5:18am PDT



On the work front, Sanya Malhotra will be seen in Photograph opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It also features Farrukh Jaffar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Akash Sinha and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

She has also been signed by Anurag Basu for his next opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Slated to be released on September 6, 2019, a lot still remains to be revealed about this movie as speculations are rife that a third actress will be seen on the sets and paired opposite Abhishek.

Sanya made her debut in Bollywood with the highest-grossing movie of all time, Dangal and since then, she has been a favourite in the industry for not just the audience but also, the directors and artists all over. She was last seen in Badhai Ho opposite Ayushmann Khurana.