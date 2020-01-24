Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary often leaves her fans smitten with her hot thumkas and stage performances. Known for grabbing eyeballs with her killer dance moves, she also takes the internet by storm with her gorgeous pictures on social media. Last year, she has lost oodles of weight and her transformation came as a surprise to everyone. Soon after, there was no stopping to her and she impressed netizens with her sartorial choices.

Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her array of pictures in sheer zebra print top teamed up with a black tank top and velvet brown skirt and matching boots. With subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of red lipstick, she has set the mercury rising with her sultry pictures.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Problems are not too big ..We are too small Because we cannot handle them ..Styling @suchirevasharma #goodmorning #thankyougod #desiqueen #positivevibes #publiclove #thanknamnahai😂 #workholic .” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her slew of pictures in a black see-through blouse which shows her toned body. She completed the look with a hot red saree. Sapna Choudhary completed her look with red bold lipstick, blue long earrings and hair styled in a bun. Needless to say, she looks hot in her latest saree look. Sapna captioned the pictures as, “Looking pretty is all about feeling pretty 🌺 #loveyourself #thankgod #feelingblessed #desiqueen #positivevibes #makeover #events #workhard #thanknamnahai😂”.



Sapna Choudhary is a well-known face in Haryana, she first rose to popularity with her song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’ and later achieved nationwide fame after she participated in Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss. The actor went through a complete makeover after her Bigg Boss stint and keeps treating her fans to glamorous and stunning pictures, that she regularly updates on Instagram. Sapna has also appeared in Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Bollywood films. She has made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects. She has debuted in Bollywood with the song Hatt Ja Tau and gave back-to-back hits like Tring Tring, Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary, Love Bite, Akh Da Nishana and many more.