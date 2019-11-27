Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav who was evicted after two weeks of staying in the Bigg Boss 13 house recently, was seen having a fun time with Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary and grooving to Bhojpuri songs. The hot dancer wore a red color suit with dupatta and on the other hand, Khesari opted for blue round neck t-shirt with jeans.

It seems like Sapna and Khesari had a fun time after his eviction from Bigg Boss. Contestants in the BB house are not allowed to carry mobile phones, so they are not in contact with their friends and family. Khesari was voted for the least entertaining inmate of the house. His elimination came as a surprise for all the housemates and some even got emotional. The eviction had also left his fans in shock. However, many Twitter users said that Khesari’s eviction as an unfair decision.

Sapna makes hearts skip a beat with sensuous moves and ensures all eyes are on her. She is leaving no stone unturned to grab the limelight as it’s almost every day when we come across her glamorous pictures and videos on social media. The actor went through a complete makeover after her stint in Bigg Boss 11. While sharing the dance video of Sapna and Khesari, she wrote, “Desi Queen dancing with Khesari Lal 💓”.

Khesari Lal Yadav talked about his experience inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, he revealed, “I had a bad experience. The show’s format didn’t suit me. The humans turned devil in the house. They felt only abusing each other would give them prominence in the show. I can’t live a life like that. I can’t get into unnecessary fights and abuse others.”

Regarding his sudden elimination, he said, “If elimination was happening over audience poll, Himanshi would get evicted. As an entertainer, my fans would have taken me till the finale.”

On the professional front, Sapna Choudhary is a great actor and a dancer. She has appeared in Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Bollywood films. She has made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects. She has debuted in Bollywood with the song Hatt Ja Tau and gave back-to-back hits like Tring Tring, Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary, Love Bite, Akh Da Nishana and many more.