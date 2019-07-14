Haryanvi dancer and actor Sapna Choudhary who is famous for hot thumkas on Teri Aankho Ka Kajal and Solid Body is a family, oriented woman. She celebrated her mother’s birthday along with brother Karan and close friends. They decided to keep the celebrations low key as they invited only a few close relatives at midnight. Everyone present at Sapna’s place gathered to cut the cake of her mother and Sapna was also seen grooving to ‘Aww Tera Happy Bday’ song from ABCD 2.

Sapna Choudhary is a born entertainer who barely misses an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her videos. Her mother will be seen doing a Haryanvi project with her titled ‘Chachi Ram Ram’. In April 2019, Sapna shared the promo song of the comedy-drama. In the video, Sapna Choudhary’s mother can be seen getting gifts from her relatives and her smiling face is making the dancer happy.

Take a look at the birthday celebrations of Sapna Choudhary’s here:

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Maa ❤️❤️❤️ #sapnachoudhary #sapnachaudhary#harayana A post shared by DESI QUEEN 👑👑 (@isapnachaudhary) on Jul 13, 2019 at 10:27pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #sapnachoudhary #sapnachaudhary A post shared by DESI QUEEN 👑👑 (@isapnachaudhary) on Jul 13, 2019 at 10:34pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #sapnachoudhary #sapnachaudhary A post shared by DESI QUEEN 👑👑 (@isapnachaudhary) on Jul 13, 2019 at 10:41pm PDT