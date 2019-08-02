Haryanvi sizzler Sapna Choudhary is one of the talented dancers in the industry. She never misses a chance to flaunt her hot thumkas on stage shows or any other events. Recently, Sapna took to Instagram to share her latest achievement and that is Delhiites Icon of the Year Entertainer Award. It is so obvious that Sapna deserves to be the winner as she is the entertainer of the year. In 2018, she got featured in Google’s Most Searched Personalities. The popular dancer and reality TV personality had claimed No. 3 spot in the annual list.

Sapna Choudhary is not just one of the most searched personalities of the year, her popular track Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has become the top trending videos of 2018 and 2019 on YouTube and has even beaten the records of many trailers.

The pictures of the event shared by the bombshell are going viral. Sapna looks hot and sexy in a bright yellow two-piece ensemble suit including white v neck top. For her hair and makeup, the dancer opted for a middle-parted straight hairdo and bold makeup. She accessorised the look with a statement necklace and small earrings which gives an edgy look.

Take a look at Sapna Choudhary’s pictures here:

Sapna Choudhary’s popular dance numbers are Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal, Solid Body, Tu Cheez Lajwaab. Her dance moves are hot, sensuous and very energetic. Her concerts are called Ragini in Haryana. It is a traditional way to get entertained by various performers.