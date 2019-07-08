Sapna Choudhary has a huge fan following, thanks to her killer dance move on stage shows. She keeps treating her fans by performing live on stage. Recently, the bombshell performed on stage in Mathura and set the stage on fire with her sexy thumkas.

Sapna Choudhary doesn’t leave any chance to thrill the audience. This time she chose to cover her face with a dupatta and dance at a stage show. Sounds desi right? Dressed in a salwar suit, she teamed up her look with perfect makeup and kept her hair open. Well, she looks hot as usual flaunting her sexy curves. Sapna can be seen dancing on mashup songs and crowd can be heard hooting and dancing for their favourite dancer.

Watch the dance videos of Sapna Choudhary:

Sapna Choudhary’s sensuous dance moves landed in trouble after a complaint was filed against her in Muradabad for an alleged obscene dance performance in the city. The complainant reportedly blames the Haryanvi sensation for creating a riot-like situation and disturbing law and order with her dance performance.

Sapna Choudhary’s Punjabi song ‘Bawli Tared’ along with pop star Daler Mehndi is making buzz all over the internet. The song has crossed over 2 million views on YouTube and the dancer can’t be happier.