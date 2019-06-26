We are completely in awe of Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary. Be it her Harvanyi songs, Bhojpuri songs, Bollywood songs, and now Punjabi songs, Sapna is taking the Internet by storm with her videos. The diva’s latest Punjabi music video Akh Da Nishana is a rage on the Internet, with the video getting all the love by the audience. The song, shared by White Hill Music, is crooned by Mannat Noor and written by Gill Raunta.

The choreography of Akh Da Nishana is done by Sagar Das and mix & master by Sameer Charegaonkar. Sapna Choudhary’s song ‘Akh Da Nishana’ is from upcoming Punjabi movie ‘DSP DEV’ which is directed by Mandeep Benipal and produced by Ravneet Kaur Chahal, Rajesh Kumar, Gunbir Singh Sidhu & Manmord Sidhu.

In the item song, Sapna performs in front of the cops and woo them with her killer expressions and sexy dance moves. Flaunting her curvaceous body, she can be seen dressed in a shimmery black crop top teamed up with knee length lehenga. With bold makeup and red lips, she is breaking the internet once again.

Take a look at the music video:

A few days ago, Sapna had shared the poster of the song revealing her sexy look. She captioned it, “The song ‘Akh Da Nasha’ from the movie DSP DEV is releasing on 25th june, only on White Hill Music Youtube channel. This is my 2nd song In a Punjabi movie. and it’s an amazing track. I wish best of luck to Dream Reality Films and White Hill Studios on their film DSP Dev. Please do watch and support the film releasing on 5th July worldwide #life #workholic #loveyourself #positivevibes #desiqueen #whitehillmusic #punjabi #thaknamnahai. (sic)”

‘DSP DEV’ will be released on July 5.