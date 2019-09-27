Sapna Choudhary is a popular Haryanvi sensation who has always seen making headlines for her sensuous dance moves and makeover. Last year, she became the third most searched celebrity. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant enjoys a huge fan following all over the nation. Earlier, she was only famous in the North, but after participating in the reality series, she became an overnight sensation.

Sapna Choudhary has won many hearts of a large number of the fan club. She has been actively participating in a number of events in and around Haryana and also working hard in many music videos. Her recent outing ‘Daroga Ji’ is creating a buzz all over the social media. She can be seen grooving and shaking her body to the tunes of ‘Rapat Likh Lo Ne Daroga Ji.’

In the video, Sapna dances with a policeman in the police station. ‘Daroga Ji’ is an item number which can be used at the wedding to dance. Sapna looks hot and sizzling in a shimmery pink top and silver skirt. Her makeup and hair are on point.

The video uploaded on September 25, has garnered over 383,055 views on YouTube. ‘Daroga Ji’ also stars Naveen Naru. The song is sung by Ruchika Jangid and Subhash Foji and directed by Farista. The music label is given by Royal Music Factory.

Take a look at Sapna choudhary’s dancing number:

Sapna Choudhary’s last launched video album titled ‘Lootera’ has already managed to garner around 16 million views.