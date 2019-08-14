Sapna Choudhary latest Haryanvi Song: The festive season has started with Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Teej, Saawan falling in the month of August. Haryanvi hot sensation Sapna Choudhary has recently released her latest song Panihari, sung by Raju Punjabi, which has taken the internet by storm now. In the latest Haryanvi song, Sapna Choudhary can be seen carrying a water pot in a traditional desi avatar.

Sapna Choudhary is famous for her dances moves. Every time her song releases, it crosses the bar of success and become an instant hit. Right from a kid to an elder person, Sapna Choudhary has a huge fan following. Her social media accounts have millions of followers. The music video features Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary and actor Mehar Risky.

Lyrics of the song ‘Panihari’ are penned by Satish Painter, music is composed by VR Bros and music video if directed by Farishta. The video has crossed over 597,919 views in a day.

Watch Sapna Choudhary’s latest song ‘Panihari’:

Sapna Choudhary has done many music videos with Mehar Risky. One of their popular hit was ‘Chetak’.

Sapna got fame after Haryanvi song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’. The song is still ruling the playlist. Through this song, she won many hearts. She also danced to it during her stay in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house.

After ‘Bigg Boss’, she made it to the movies. She starred in a special dance sequence ‘Hatt Ja Tau’ in ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’, ‘Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary’ from the film ‘Nanu Ki Janu’ and a song titled ‘Love Bite’.

In Bhojpuri cinema, she appeared in Ravi Kishan-starrer ‘Bairi Kangana 2’ for the song ‘Mere Samne Aake’.