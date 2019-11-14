When Haryanvi hot dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary makes an appearance, the whole world spins around it. She makes hearts skip a beat and ensures all eyes on her. Sapna is leaving no stone unturned to grab the limelight as it’s almost every day when we come across her glamorous pictures on social media. The actor went through a complete makeover after her stint in Bigg Boss 11.

Taking to Instagram, Sapna Choudhary shared a set of her pictures in a neon sweater, neon shoes, paired up with blue jeans. The bombshell looked hot and was all smiles as she was posing for the camera. As soon as she posted the picture, it attracted numerous love-filled comments from her fans.

She wrote a caption in Hindi “क्या आप जानते हो, जब आप हस्ते / मुस्कुराते हो, तब आप साँस नहीं ले सकते ? मैंने आपको अभी हँसाया, हैं ना? 😀”. With a high ponytail and bold lipstick, Sapna rocked the look.

Have a look at Sapna’s pictures:

Sapna Choudhary’s videos and photos are always in discussion. Recently, in her video which has appeared, she is seen doing tremendous dance on stage. Millions of fans are present to watch Sapna’s dance. All are longing to get a glimpse of the ‘dream’.

On the professional front, Sapna Choudhary is a great actor and a dancer. She has appeared in Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Bollywood films. She has made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects.