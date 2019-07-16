Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is a sizzling actor and dancer who never miss a chance to update her fans with her personal and professional life. On July 8, Sapna shared her new Punjabi music video titled ‘Rang Brown Ni’ which has now crossed over 1.6 million views on YouTube.

Lyrics of the Punjabi song ‘Rang Brown Ni’ are penned by Asli Gold, music is composed by Kaptan Laadi & RDK, the music video is directed by Faisal Miya Photuwale, choreographed by Sooraj (Zenith), edited by Oswin Reveredo and produced by Rajender Ghimre.

Sapna Choudhary flaunts her hot thumkas and sensuous poses in the video. Not only this, but the Anarkali of Haryana also performs a naagin dance in the song and it will surely win your heart.

In the video, Sapna Choudhary looks hot in a blue and off-white dhoti dress and looks gorgeous with subtle makeup and high ponytail. She also took to Instagram to thank her fans for supporting her for ‘Rang Brown Ni’. “My song #RangBrownNi crosses 1.5 million views on #youtube & #tiktok & growing strong. @kaptanlaadiofficial@tpzrecords. Keep supporting friends !!!”, writes Sapna.

Watch Here:

Sapna Choudhary has worked many times in Punjabi numbers. The music video Akh Da Nishana is a rage on the Internet, with the video getting all the love by the audience. The song, shared by White Hill Music, is crooned by Mannat Noor and written by Gill Raunta. In this song, Sapna performs in front of the cops and woo them with her killer expressions and sexy dance moves. The song has garnered over 2,450,044 views so far.

The Haryanvi queen rose to fame with Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal, Solid Body, Tu Cheez Lajwaab. Her dance moves are hot, sensuous and very energetic. Her concerts are called Ragini in Haryana. It is a traditional way to get entertained by various performers.