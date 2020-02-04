Actor Sara Ali Khan is all excited for her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film has so far received a positive response and the songs are a hit on social media. Apart from her films, she is also an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated with her latest looks. Taking to Instagram today, she has uploaded her slew of pictures in a two-piece outfit.

Going retro with her latest look, she donned an off-shoulder yellow knot front top teamed up with the pants. Flaunting her perfect curves, she completed her look with a matching hairband.

For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup, just a touch of kohl in eyes and a dash of pink nude lipstick. Sharing the pictures, she gave a quirky caption, “Gun-guna rahe hai bhavre Khil rahi hai Kali Kali @shivangi.kulkarni.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is gearing up for her next release Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. She also has Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan and Aanand L Rai-directorial Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

On sharing the screen space with Sara and Dhanush, Akshay shared with Bombay Times, “My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title — Atrangi! And I know that Aanand, in his special and simple way of storytelling, will only add magic to it. As I said, my heart just couldn’t let this one go.”

The Bollywood Khiladi will feature in a special role as per the makers. Sharing his excitement on adding another movie to his kitty, Akshay gushed, “I am thrilled to be working with Aanand L Rai, as I have always admired the way he has showcased his stories. When he narrated the film to me, I said ‘yes’ within 10 minutes. It is a challenging character to play, but at the same time, it is such a special role that my heart just couldn’t say ‘no’ to it. I will remember it for the rest of my life.”