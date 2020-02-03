Actor Sara Ali Khan has become everyone’s favourite with her jolly attitude and sartorial choices. Her fans often get treated with her gorgeous pictures leaving them lovestruck. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared an array of photos in a blue dress and looks absolutely ravishing. She completed her look with matching heels, a pair of earrings, dewy makeup and a dash of nude lipstick. Her hair is styled in soft curls and her look is hotness personified as she strikes sultry poses.

View this post on Instagram 🦋🦋🦋 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Feb 3, 2020 at 5:22am PST

Earlier today, she has also shared her slew of pictures from her upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal promotions. Clad in a floral crop top with plunging neckline teamed up with matching palazzo pants, she looks her sexiest best. She completed her look with subtle makeup, a dash of red lipstick and half hair tied in a bun leaving the tresses to fall back. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Post weekend posing Pre week pondering Either way- #nomore #mondayblues #LoveAajKal @shivangi.kulkarni.” (sic)



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is gearing up for her next release Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. She also has Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan and Aanand L Rai-directorial Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

On sharing the screen space with Sara and Dhanush, Akshay shared with Bombay Times, “My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title — Atrangi! And I know that Aanand, in his special and simple way of storytelling, will only add magic to it. As I said, my heart just couldn’t let this one go.”

The Bollywood Khiladi will feature in a special role as per the makers. Sharing his excitement on adding another movie to his kitty, Akshay gushed, “I am thrilled to be working with Aanand L Rai, as I have always admired the way he has showcased his stories. When he narrated the film to me, I said ‘yes’ within 10 minutes. It is a challenging character to play, but at the same time, it is such a special role that my heart just couldn’t say ‘no’ to it. I will remember it for the rest of my life.”