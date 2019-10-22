Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who took the much-needed break from her back-to-back shoots, is currently having a gala time in Sri Lanka with her friends. The Simmba actor is now taking the internet by storm as shares her hot and sexy pictures in a bikini as she enjoys the beach waves and later takes a dip in the pool.

In the photos, she can be posing in a multi-colour bikini by the beachside and in other pictures, she can be enjoying her tome in the pool while sipping her coffee and coconut water.

In another picture, she takes an e-rickshaw ride as she enjoys the Sri Lankan rains. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Lady in Lanka. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram Lady in Lanka 🧚🏻‍♀️🇱🇰 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Oct 22, 2019 at 7:10am PDT



Earlier, she took to Instagram stories to share sneak-peek into her vacation. From eating papaya to chilling in the pool, she is having a helluva of time in Sri Lanka. Sara is being adventurous in one of her pictures as she can be seen climbing the rocks like a pro.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan’s debut came in 2018 with the Abhishek Kapoor-directed inter-faith romance Kedarnath, in which she played a Hindu girl who falls in love with a Muslim porter played by Sushant Singh Rajput. Audiences all over the world loved Sara’s acting. After that, she was seen in Simmba. Both the movies did good business at the box-office and were declared as hits.

The young actor has a plethora of projects lined up ahead of her. She will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1, and apart from that she also has Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan.