Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who has now become a fashion icon, has recently featured on the cover of a fashion magazine. Donning a chic avatar, she looks stunning in the pictures. In the photo, she can be seen sporting a saree with minimal floral embroidery and a strapless blouse. Interestingly, she added a western twist to her outfit with an oversized shirt in the shades of green and brown and completed her look with a statement belt. With subtle nude and bronze makeup, Sara styled her hair in a ponytail.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look at the world, straight in the eye – Helen Keller. (sic)”

On the cover picture, she can be seen donning a white crop top teamed up with flurry skirt with a bit of pastel green touch to it. With nude and brown makeup, she can be seen giving a sultry pose. Needless to say, she looks gorgeous, as always.

In another picture shared by the official Instagram page of Femina India, Sara glams it up in golden and brown stylish top teamed up with a white saree. The picture will definitely give you major fashion goals.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara, who began her career with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajpoot, is making heads turn with her airport looks. She is often spotted with Kartik Aryan, as the duo began the shoot of Aaj Kal. The film is slated to release in February next year.

She will also be seen with Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No. 1. Sara started the shooting of the film and the flick is all set to release on May 1, 2020.