Actor Sara Ali Khan is a fitness freak, and her latest Instagram video is proof. Sara’s obsession with fitness is only too well known! In fact, the Simmba actor is known to never miss her daily exercise regime, which explains that toned look. Her workout videos not only motivate and inspire fans, Sara doesn’t post videos of her fitness regularly but we are up-to-date with her gym pictures from paps

Sara Ali Khan has now posted a video on her Instagram where she is seen sweating out at her gym. She is seen boxing along with her trainer and the video will pump-up your lazy Saturday and will motivate you to hit the gym.

The actor ensures that she takes out time for a workout, no matter how caught up she is with work or family commitments. In one of her interviews, she said “Between shoots and workouts and now Diwali celebrations, it’s easy to forget about our skin. So I strongly advocate going back to the basics”.

“It’s the weekend… time for my kind of punch,” Sara captioned the post.

Watch the gym video of Sara Ali Khan:

On the acting front, Sara, who made her debut with Kedarnath and was last seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba, has two films lined up. Her next release is Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film opposite Karthi Aaryan. The film is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day next year.

She will also be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1, which is slated to open on May 1 2020. Coolie No. 1 is a remake of Dhawan’s 1995 superhit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.