Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari is the new show of ‘And TV’ which is creating a buzz all over the internet and TV. Lead actor Sarika Bahroliya, who will be playing the role of Gudiya, is going to play a dark-skinned girl with a short height. In a recent event, Sarika was seen grooving on popular song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal with Haryanvi blockbuster Sapna Choudhary.

Sapna Choudhary also shared a dance video from the event and Sarika can be seen matching the dance steps so easily. The internet’s sensation Sapna captioned the video as, “Finally met someone who could match steps with me! Meet India’s most bedhadak girl in #GudiyaHumariSabhiPeBhari on 27th August at 9.30 pm only on &TV, Mon-Fri

Tag @andtvofficial #andtvofficial”.

The TV show ‘Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari’ is slated to go on air from August 27 at 9:30 pm on AndTV from Monday to Friday.

Watch the dance video shared by Sapna Choudhary:



Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari is a light-hearted drama, is set in Madhya Pradesh, and will take the viewers through the fascinating journey of Gudiya, presenting the raw appeal of the region in its dialect, characters, way of life and overall narrative.

The show revolves around a Gudiya and her family members who are worried about her marriage. The story is written by Samta Sagar a renowned writer and she will be seen playing the role of Gudiya’s mother.