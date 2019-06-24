This year’s World’s Ugliest Dog Contest was held recently and the winner is Scamp the Tramp dog. As per the New York Times, Scamp is an ‘unknown breed’ with an ‘extremely round body’. It has beady eyes, no teeth and short stubby legs. His all these features helped him to win the World’s Ugliest Dog title at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California.

Scamp’s owner Yvonne Morones told New York Times that she found Scamp on Petfinder in the year 2014. She said, “I ran across Scamp’s photo and it was just like Tinder for dogs. I swiped right and fell in love with that face. He’s Scamp the Champ, no longer Scamp the Tramp.”

Scamp also has a lengthy and impressive resume wherein he has been mentioned as a social therapy dog and a reading dog for a first-grade class who represents the Humane Society of Sonoma County in a kissing booth at events and also greeting passengers at the Sonoma County Airport.



Scamp has beaten 18 other contestants to become the world’s ugliest dog. As the winner, Scamp received a large trophy, a cash prize of $1,500 and an appearance on Today show.

Last year, English bulldog ‘Zsa Zsa’bagged the title. Zsa Zsa was a testament to the horrifying process of inbreeding that sapped the English bulldog gene pool of its diversity, but, thankfully, she won the unusual competition. The dog’s owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, will receive $1,500 for the win, reported USA Today.