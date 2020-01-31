Former Big Boss contestant and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary is making a place in everyone’s hearts. Everyone likes to dance on Sapna Choudhary’s songs. The song ‘Pani Ne Chali’ has become one of the most popular songs as it has crossed 3 million views. The popularity of the song is now taken up by a little school girl who dances on the track with full swag. In the video, the little girl is giving some killer moves while she performs on popular track ‘Pani Ne Chali’. Her expression during her performance is too adorable to ignore.

The little girl can be seen dancing in a classroom where the rest of the school is encouraging her over her moves. The little one is Sapna Choudhary’s biggest fan as she is copying each and every step of the performer.

Have a look at the video:

Here’s the original video of Sapna:

The video was shared on January 29 and since then the video is doing rounds all over the social media. While netizens can’t stop themselves from grooving to the song, the cute little girl dance moves and expressions are winning the hearts.