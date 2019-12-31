This month will be full of complaints for you. Moreover, this year will be a bit different and you will be able to finally take some significant steps towards your goal. Someone you have forgotten and left him behind in the past might be the key to unlocking some closed doors. It so happened that you left them on bad terms, but now it is time to reign in your pride, admit your mistakes and ask for forgiveness. You enjoy having a schedule and a routine and if anything changes you get thrown off.

Another significant thing will happen in your life. You will like things to move at a predictable pace so when something unexpected happens you tend to get upset and frustrated. Change is good sometimes and you need to find the positive learning opportunities hidden in that change. All that you need to do at the moment is to stay focused on what life is teaching you and don’t let your emotions block lessons in life.

Is that so happened that you have accidentally betrayed someone’s trust because you were too busy focusing on your own benefits and growth? If that is the case, then you might have been so self-absorbed that you didn’t realize you were breaking a promise or revealing a secret shared in confidence. Don’t worry, there is still time to rectify the situation and make up for an oversight on your part. Do not try to downplay the situation and own up to your actions. Then work towards building up the trust again.

Time is coming to build you up. This is a good week to call friends and family that you have lost touch with. You might think they won’t be happy to hear from you but it will be the exact opposite. You will be welcomed with open arms and soon enough you’ll realize just how loved you are. Be the first person to reach out and you will thank yourself.