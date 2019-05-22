Television actor Nia Sharma, known for her chic-ready looks and sartorial choices, is once again setting the temperature soaring with her latest pictures. Earlier today, she took to Instagram stories to share her pictures partying and slaying in an all-black outfit. With sparkling eye makeup, she can be seen donning a little black dress teamed up with a black blazer and knee-length boots. She walks down the street as she flaunts her contagious smile. Needless to say, she looks hot as she gears up to party with her girl gang.

Check pictures below:

Earlier, she has shared her picture in a sheer yellow saree. She completed her look with statement jewellery and a stylish hair bun. Well, her look is perfect for the summers and we can definitely take a cue from her. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Flavor of the day: Mango.”

View this post on Instagram Flavor of the day: Mango A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on May 19, 2019 at 10:00am PDT

A few days back, she shared a video donning the pearly white saree teamed with long kundan earrings that reached down till her neck. With her mid-parted hair pulled back in a bun, Nia flaunted her long mascara lashes and as she blinked, the filter spurted out stars from her eyes. The following picture in the same post shows a mid-shot of the television actress as she posed looking straight into the camera, setting fans hearts aflutter. The post was captioned, “Thank god for Makeup is nothing like doing Math! Just 2 attempts max and I get it right ..” (sic).



She has been into the buzz for her latest music video titled ‘Hor Pila’. Crooned by Jyotica Tangri, the song has been penned by Kumaar with music credited to Ramji Gulati. The video shows Nia donning different attires in a club setting and at a beach as she takes a drag, turns tipsy and dances like no one is watching. In one scene, Nia is dressed in a pink flurry dress with a thigh-high slit as she flaunts her sexy moves in the video. With subtle makeup and beach location, she is all set to sizzle your small screen with her killer dance moves and sexy looks.

On the professional front, the actress is currently seen in Colors’ revenge drama Ishq Mein Marjawan opposite Arjun Bijlani