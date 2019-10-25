Singer Selena Gomez has requested fans to “stop tearing other women down” in her latest Instagram Live streaming after model and wife of Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber was heavily trolled ever since Selena released her new single “Lose you to love me”. In her Instagram Live video, Selena speaks directly into the camera, asking fans to end the trolling.

In the video, she says, “I am so grateful for the response this song is getting. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is, if you’re my fans don’t be rude to anyone, please. Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Just please, for me, know that that’s not my heart and my heart is only to release things I feel that are me and that I’m proud of. And that’s all that I’ll say.”

Although Selena sings with gusto about how she was “replaced” within just two months, widespread trolling of Hailey following the song’s release has now forced the pop star to defend the model.

Soon, the song’s release, Selena fans were drawing a direct connection between the lyrics and her soured relationship with Justin.

“You turned me down and now it’s showing / In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it,” sings Selena in the song.

For the uninitiated, Selena’s latest song is being billed as heartbreak pop. The number is believed to have references to the stormy relationship she once shared with Hailey’s husband, pop star Justin Bieber.

The 27-year-old Selena had a blow hot, blow cold affair with Justin from 2010 to 2017, after which the “Baby” hitmaker got together with Hailey, who is now his wife, reports dailymail.co.uk.