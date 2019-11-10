New Delhi: Clearly, Pakistan can’t get over IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was held captive for 60 hours in Pakistan after his aircraft was shot down in an aerial fight. The entire incident took place in February. And this is November now. But Pakistan can’t just get over Abhinandan. After mocking him in an advertisement made during the World Cup, now they have tried to stoop lower.

PAF has put mannequin of Abhi Nandhan on display in the museum. This would be a more interesting display, if it they can arrange a Cup of FANTASTIC tea in his hand. pic.twitter.com/ZKu9JKcrSQ — Anwar Lodhi (@AnwarLodhi) November 9, 2019

A war museum now displays a mannequin of Abhinandan. Next to him is a cup. You won’t have to strain your memory hard to guess the connection. The Pakistan Army had released a video of Abhinandan holding a cup of tea in one hand while he was being interrogated. The only thing he said was, “I am not supposed to tell you that.” But he said, “The tea is fantastic, thank you.”

The picture says it all.

Before and After!#PakistanAirForce pic.twitter.com/KD21Es9Qph — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) August 20, 2019

Pakistani actress Veena Malik had posted a disrespectful tweet about Abhinandan Varthaman. In her tweet today, Malik posted two before and after photographs of Varthaman. While one of the pictures shows Abhinandan standing in front of an Indian fighter jet with pride and glory, another was from the time when he was captured, injured, blindfolded and handcuffed by the Pakistan military in February. “The picture says it all. Before and After! #PakistanAirForce,” the actress captioned the photographs.