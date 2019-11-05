New Delhi: At a time when women in India are struggling to get marital rape criminalized, a movie dialogue has conveniently and unapologetically joked about it. On Monday, the makers of Pati, Patni Aur Woh dropped the much-awaited trailer and viewers can’t help but notice the misogyny and casual sexism prevalent throughout the 2 minutes and 43 seconds video.

However, one particular dialogue, in which the lead character played by Kartik Aaryan cribs about sexual relations with his wife, has angered netizens the most. While explaining his sex-life as a married man, Kartik’s character tells his friend that if a man requests for sex from his wife he is labeled a bhikari (beggar), if he does not have sex with her, he is an atyachari (cruel man) and if somehow he manages to convince her through “jugaad”, he is branded a balatkari (rapist).

Many people on Twitter have called out the film for reducing the consent of a woman to a joke and stressed that regressive and misogynistic comments in the name of comedy, need to stop. Check out some reactions:

We are moving backward with such terrible movies. Not only is marital rape ridiculed here, there is practically nothing witty or sensible in this trailer!https://t.co/RGU013gkgX — Revati Deshpande (@Revati_24) November 4, 2019

I will pay good money to see a journalist or literally anyone ask the people associated with #PatiPatniAurWoh how and why they think rape is a joke. — Shahana Yasmin (@shahana_y) November 4, 2019

Point to note is that not only the whole team of #PatiPatniAurWoh were ok to treat marital rape as a joke they thought it’s one of the best parts of the movie hence included it in the trailer. Speaks volumes. #PatiPatniAurWohTrailer — anvita (@anvitanath) November 4, 2019

No Bollywood you do not get to normalize marital rape !! And to think a man wrote these words & a male star spoke these words in order to elicit laughter from the crowd !! Marital rape is NOT A LAUGHING MATTER. Ridiculous & Shameful. #PatiPatniAurWoh https://t.co/YbeOr2jIRy — Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) November 4, 2019

This misogyny needs to end! A woman's power to consent is not something to joke about and what makes it worse is that 20-something year olds are being part of such projects. #PatiPatniAurWoh #Hindifilmindustry #MaritalRape — Raahat Manrai (@RaahatManrai) November 4, 2019

This year #BhumiPednekar did a movie in which she played the role more suited for a 60 year old actress, in another movie she has a brown face and a third where the hero justifies marital rape. Bollywood has a way to ruin its most promising talent with crappy scripts. — Amena (@Fashionopolis) November 5, 2019

Some users also pointed out that Ananya Panday looks too young for the role compared to Aryan’s character

#PatiPatniAurWoh trailer is just so wrong.Ananya seems too young for the role.The jokes are crass & sexist.Women are being degraded as if it is perfectly normal.Nothing but stupid old Bollywood.They never learn. — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) November 4, 2019

this pati patni woh trailer is so fking ridiculous. they're glorifying cheating and the same old "i'm sick of my wife and marriage" jokes that we get in whatsapp forwards. on top of that, it has that disgusting "sex haasil karna" line. ananya looks like a teen compared to kartik — anushka 🌿 (@bairipiyas) November 4, 2019

Pati, Patni Aur Woh is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 film of the same name and is a comical take on a man’s attempt at infidelity. Kartik is playing the role of ‘Chintu Tyagi’ in the film. Bhumi Pednekar is playing the role of his wife while Ananya Panday will be seen in the role of his girlfriend with whom he has an extramarital affair. The film is scheduled to be released on December 6.

What do you think about the trailer?