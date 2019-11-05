New Delhi: At a time when women in India are struggling to get marital rape criminalized, a movie dialogue has conveniently and unapologetically joked about it. On Monday, the makers of Pati, Patni Aur Woh dropped the much-awaited trailer and viewers can’t help but notice the misogyny and casual sexism prevalent throughout the 2 minutes and 43 seconds video.
However, one particular dialogue, in which the lead character played by Kartik Aaryan cribs about sexual relations with his wife, has angered netizens the most. While explaining his sex-life as a married man, Kartik’s character tells his friend that if a man requests for sex from his wife he is labeled a bhikari (beggar), if he does not have sex with her, he is an atyachari (cruel man) and if somehow he manages to convince her through “jugaad”, he is branded a balatkari (rapist).
Many people on Twitter have called out the film for reducing the consent of a woman to a joke and stressed that regressive and misogynistic comments in the name of comedy, need to stop. Check out some reactions:
Some users also pointed out that Ananya Panday looks too young for the role compared to Aryan’s character
Pati, Patni Aur Woh is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 film of the same name and is a comical take on a man’s attempt at infidelity. Kartik is playing the role of ‘Chintu Tyagi’ in the film. Bhumi Pednekar is playing the role of his wife while Ananya Panday will be seen in the role of his girlfriend with whom he has an extramarital affair. The film is scheduled to be released on December 6.
What do you think about the trailer?