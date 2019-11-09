Tokyo: Protests on social media have erupted in Japan after some companies in the country have decided to ban women from wearing spectacles at work. It sounds bizarre but it’s true! But why so, you ask? Because glasses apparently give a ‘cold impression’ to female staffers, these companies have reportedly said.

The ridiculous dictum has now sparked heated discussion on Japanese social media over dress practices and rights of women in the workplace.

The hashtag ‘glasses are forbidden’ is trending in the country after a Japanese television show exposed businesses that were imposing the bans on female staff. Safety issues were cited as the reason behind the spectacles ban in the airline sector, however people mostly blame culturally established norms as the reason behind the ban.

Many people took to Twitter to register their anger and protest over the ridiculous ban:

So, I hear glasses are banned for Japanese women in the workplace. Step into the 17th century Japan! #glassesareforbidden #Japan #Nippon — Kristie Lewis (@Kristie76024677) November 8, 2019

I've never heard anything so ridiculous as #glassesareforbidden. I'm blind as a bat , couldn't even see the computer screen without mine. How could I do my job? — Ferrymans Daughter (@FerrymansDaugh1) November 8, 2019

To all the women over in Japan wanting to wear glasses at work this ones for you! I hope you get your way! #glassesban #glassesareforbidden #Japan #Strong #women pic.twitter.com/0xlmPft35B — Tonya The Golden Eclectic (@castlemeup123) November 8, 2019

First I thought, "what fresh hell is this?" But then I remembered being forced to wear v.high heels before and after flights and change them as we landed, so that passengers wouldn't be forced to see us in our unsightly lower heels as we waved them goodbye. #glassesareforbidden https://t.co/KsbMGuoKai pic.twitter.com/XINBn8IHo6 — LorriPop (@TheLorriPop) November 8, 2019

Japanese women are now posting photos of their glasses on social media in rebellion. Check out some tweets:

Amid headlines that companies in Japan are banning women from wearing glasses at work, here is a selfie of me wearing mine in protest. Let women wear what they want, stop trying to control us (and our bodies!). #glassesareforbidden pic.twitter.com/3j4FQgPBbZ — Rose LaBreche (@RoseLaBreche) November 8, 2019

You absolutely can wear glasses and look feminine and approachable. #glassesareforbidden #Glassesban pic.twitter.com/RfAXICFFqn — Naomi Hogan (@Naomi_am_Hogan) November 8, 2019

Dear @japan: Your sexism is showing. #glassesareforbidden Also, bet you’d like to see these drink recipes! pic.twitter.com/rmgSBAb1Wt — Social Work in Progress (@socwkinprogress) November 9, 2019

This isn’t the first time Japan has come under fire for outdated dress codes. A similar workplace controversy in Japan over high heels had also received flak on the social media. Actor and writer Yumi Ishikawa launched a petition calling for Japan to end dress codes after being made to wear high heels while working at a funeral parlour.

Japan was ranked 110 out of 149 countries in the World Economic Forum’s latest global gender gap report, well behind other developed countries.