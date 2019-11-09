Tokyo: Protests on social media have erupted in Japan after some companies in the country have decided to ban women from wearing spectacles at work. It sounds bizarre but it’s true! But why so, you ask? Because glasses apparently give a ‘cold impression’ to female staffers, these companies have reportedly said.
The ridiculous dictum has now sparked heated discussion on Japanese social media over dress practices and rights of women in the workplace.
The hashtag ‘glasses are forbidden’ is trending in the country after a Japanese television show exposed businesses that were imposing the bans on female staff. Safety issues were cited as the reason behind the spectacles ban in the airline sector, however people mostly blame culturally established norms as the reason behind the ban.
Many people took to Twitter to register their anger and protest over the ridiculous ban:
Japanese women are now posting photos of their glasses on social media in rebellion. Check out some tweets:
This isn’t the first time Japan has come under fire for outdated dress codes. A similar workplace controversy in Japan over high heels had also received flak on the social media. Actor and writer Yumi Ishikawa launched a petition calling for Japan to end dress codes after being made to wear high heels while working at a funeral parlour.
Japan was ranked 110 out of 149 countries in the World Economic Forum’s latest global gender gap report, well behind other developed countries.