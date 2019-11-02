Shah Rukh Khan turns 54 on November 2, Saturday: Just like every year, this year also the social media is fully occupied with the Badshah of Bollywood’s pictures and birthday greetings. He is not only a great actor but also an inspiration to many aspiring actors. Several of his friends from the fraternity stormed the internet with their best wishes which are just dripping love.

On Twitter too, #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan is among the top trends with leaders, celebrities and fans sharing special memories with the DDLJ actor. From West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, everyone is wishing their loving friend and role model on his special day.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the state was proud to have Mr Khan as its brand ambassador. In a special birthday message, Ms Banerjee tweeted, “Warmest birthday greetings, Shah Rukh @iamsrk. Wish you good health and all the success in life, my charming brother. We are proud to have you as Brand Ambassador of #Bangla. Keep entertaining us with your films. See you at 25th #Kolkata International Film Festival #KIFF2019.”

Ayushmann Khurrana wished Shah Rukh on his birthday and shared that he insisted on playing an SRK fan in the film Bala. He said, “Happy bday Shah sir @iamsrk. Main #Bala film mein aapka fan bana hoon. I’d insisted on this. So the producer & the director incorporated it in the script. Sapne dikhaane ke liye shukriya. Pyaar mein yakeen dilaane ke liye shukriya. Aapka jabra fan aur #SRKian. #HappyBirthdaySRK (sic).”

Anushka Sharma, who has worked with SRK in films – like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal, also took to Twitter to wish the star. She wrote, “Happy birthday Shah! You will always hold a very special place in my life and in my heart. Thank you for being you. Big big love and a lot of happiness and joy.. always. @iamsrk (sic).”

Shah Rukh’s long-time friend Farah Khan wished the birthday boy from the sets of their film Om Shanti Om. She wrote, “Happiest birthday @iamsrk .. the best Kings wear their crown on the heart.. not the head .. n thats you (sic).”

Have a great one my dear friend, @iamsrk 🙂 pic.twitter.com/6GcNdIXE0X — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 2, 2019

Happy happy birthday to my sweet friend. To many more smiles like this ! Have a wonderful day @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/Z10pky7ouq — Kajol (@itsKajolD) November 2, 2019

Happy birthday to the man who ruined it for us guys by being so unbelievingly charming ❤️ ladies please be realistic, there can be only one #SRK 💐 #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/7ufwJtPoFt — Harshvardhan Rane (@harsha_actor) November 2, 2019

King of hearts! King of smiles! Many many happy returns to the badshah of bollywood @iamsrk! Here’s a throwback picture! Thank you for always being there for me! A big fan always! Lots of love! #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/t5jYJohzyt — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 2, 2019

Happy Birthday @iamsrk😍From Dil Se till now u never cease to amaze me.I always learn something new when ur around. All I wanna say is ThankU 4 ur big heart,ur madness,the way u inspire me & 4ur wicked sense of humour.Wish u loads of love, happiness,success & good health always❤️ pic.twitter.com/teTgSYHUYp — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 2, 2019



Meanwhile, the star recently grabbed the guest’s couch at David Letterman’s show on Netflix. Khan first revealed in May that he will be Letterman’s special guest on the new season which started airing on May 31 on Netflix this year. The exclusive interview was aired on October 25.