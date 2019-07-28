Featuring opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in Anand L Rai’s Zero that released last year in December, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been missing from the silver screen now and his magnificent voice over in the Hindi dub of The Lion King could do little to compensate for the major missing that has gripped his fans. Expressing their emotions through their favourite picture or video of him, Twitter users have smeared the micro-blogging site with a new trend that has the hashtag #WeMissSRKOnBigScreen.

Shah Rukh was signed for astronaut Rakesh Sharma’s biopic after his actor-friend Aamir Khan insisted but soon dropped out of it. Then there was news of him not featuring in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 for unconfirmed reasons. King Khan also dropped out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sahir Ludhianvi biopic making fans crave for his magic on the reel. Urging him to return to movies, one user wrote, “Come on SRK sir. Only because of you. Many people having hopes in their life. #WeMissSRKOnBigScreen Correction in photo:- Not 268 awards but it’s 285+ awards (sic)” while another tweeted, “Some pictures don’t need any words No other star can act as this type of versatility as SRK does #WeMissSRKOnBigScreen (sic)” and yet another shared, “#WeMissSRKonBigScreen

Success n failure r both the part of life both r not permanent- SRK (sic).”

Check out Twitterati’s SRK nostalgia here:

Some pictures don’t need any words 🔥 No other star can act as this type of versatility as SRK does 😎🚩#WeMissSRKOnBigScreen pic.twitter.com/J7v64iuG4S — 💥SRKs ProTecTor 💥 (@SRK_Protector) July 27, 2019

Sir please movie announcement kar do kyuki you biggest star in the world#WeMissSRKOnBigScreen pic.twitter.com/gYfLmA7vjW — Mehtab Khan (@MehtabK43567362) July 27, 2019

Believe it or not After Big B

SRK has the “biggest” fan following in down South!

We too miss you here!#WeMissSRKOnBigScreen pic.twitter.com/zgni7cfwwS — Thiruvalluvan1969 (@Thiruva09112489) July 27, 2019

Plz announce ur next one @iamsrk we are all eagerly waiting…u r above box office numbers… #WeMissSRKOnBigScreen pic.twitter.com/4W3HbMNMsw — NK NRK (@nkparmar79) July 27, 2019

I will never ever question on SRK Sirs choices of films. He cam do anything he wants, He deserves it after working 27 years tirelessly for his FANs. @iamsrk Sir just listen to Your heart. #WeMissSRKOnBigScreen pic.twitter.com/vKbcGu0W2m — SRKian (@iamSaddam555) July 27, 2019

Meanwhile, on the professional front, SRK and son Aryan has lent their voice to the Hindi version of The Lion King. Recently, Shah Rukh talked about working with his son and said, “When we did Incredibles, Aryan was about nine-years-old. It was very sweet to hear his voice. Even now, years later when I’m doing it for Lion King. For me, it’s an amazing bond time with Aryan”.