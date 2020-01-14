The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) have gripped the nation with protests happening across the country. The citizens are voicing their opinions and are leaving no stone unturned to express their disapproval on the issue. Many Bollywood celebrities such as Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Swara Bhaskar among others have come forward and extended their support towards the protest. However, people are upset with the A-listers of the industry for maintaining silence over the issue.

Now, the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is on the radar for being mute on the issue. Recently, during the protest in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, the protestors slammed the Zero actor for not speaking out on the issue. They started singing ‘Tujhe Dekha’ from his film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayange and twisted the lyrics to suggest the actor’s silence over the matter.

In the video, protestors sing ‘Tujhe Dekha to ye jaana sanam, Shah Rukh ho gaya baigana sanam’. In the video, the crowd cheers and claps on the song.

#ShaheenBagh sends its love to SRK in a way never seen before: Tujhe dekha to ye jaana sanam, Shahrukh hogaya begaana sanam

Shahrukh hogaya begaana sanam Somebody please show this to @iamsrk

pic.twitter.com/knXQL3W7vG — Md Mubashshir Naseer (@Mubashshir_N) January 9, 2020



The video has gone insanely viral on social media. The clip has been shared by a Twitter user Md Mubashshir Naseer.

Netizens reacted on the video in their own style. One user wrote, “Tera jamia pe chup rahne Ko, library me police ki harkaton pe chup rahne Ko, Nahi bhuloonga main jab Tak hai Jaan jab Tak hai Jaan. Phir tera na AMU pe bolna, DU pe phir se chup ho Jana. Tera JNU pe aankhon ka meech Lena nahi bhuloonga main jab Tak hai Jaan jab Tak hai Jaan”.

Another tweeted, “Why should we show..They are not deaf n dumb. They can do ted talks to motivate the world but cannot defend his own country and costitution.”

“Tera jamia pe chup rahne Ko, library me police ki harkaton pe chup rahne Ko,

Nahi bhuloonga main jab Tak hai Jaan jab Tak hai Jaan.

Phir tera na AMU pe bolna, DU pe phir se chup ho Jana. Tera JNU pe aankhon ka meech Lena nahi bhuloonga main jab Tak hai Jaan jab Tak hai Jaan”. — Md Emad Uddin (@MDEMADUDDIN17) January 9, 2020

Why should we show….

They are not deaf n dumb.

They can do ted talks to motivate the world but cannot defend his own country and costitution. — Asif Iquebal (@dr_iquebal) January 10, 2020

Along with love send him some spine as well….shame on him feeling regretted for giving him the respect he didn't deserve.

Its good that he is not speaking. It will be an international news if he speaks. Pls dont force him. He spoke way before you guys and no one supported at that time.

Let's not blame khans.. They were the 1st one who spoke up against this, later we all know what happened..

When he did people burned his posters protested against his films called him Pakistani made his life a hell for almost a year..

Srk is doing best by keeping quite if he speaks it will be international Issue — Rohan (@Rohan_Desai1) January 10, 2020

The day he speaks the debate would no loger remain about CAA/NRC!

And BJP will successfully divert the whole narrative from CAA to SRKvsModi!

Keep asking him @iamsrk if u guys yourself want to dilute the whole issue. — Zalzala Paaji 🔥🔥 (@SRKsZalzala) January 10, 2020

@AzmiShabana @ReallySwara @humasqureshi @Javedakhtarjadu @anubhavsinha @anuragkashyap72 keeping quiet is not in our constitution? Our so called democratic JNU students who believe in discussion and debates are forcing @iamsrk to speak on the issue by doing this cheap thrills.



Earlier, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt joined the protest and pledged to not submit any document to prove his citizenship if the need arises in the future. Director Anurag Kashyap who left Twitter a few months back returned to the social media platform to support the protests and condemn the attacks. Actor Taapsee Pannu posted a viral video of the student from Jamia Millia University and expressed how heartbreaking it was to see students being treated like criminals in the capital of the country.