We love mashups and these days Badshah’s Paagal song just about manages to wind its way into every other cover, mash-up and dance rendition, be it in India or across the world. And this mashup written, composed & produced by Badshah is the latest to create waves online – more so because we’ve got some old songs mix in it.

Badshah shared a mashup video of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s ‘Yeh Ladka Haye Allah’ with Paagal song and wrote, “So we somehow managed to get @iamsrk and @kajolto do another video for PAAGAL. Lol dekho aur bataao kaisa lagaa 🙏🙏.” After watching this, filmmaker Karan Johar is in all smiles as he commented emojis of smiling faces. DJ Sartek also wrote, “SRK has never done a better music video in his career! Proper Kaint 😂👌🏻”.

Watch the hilarious video here:

Paagal released on July 10, has already clocked 82,715,862 views on YouTube while still going strong. The music video features Playboy model Rose Romero and has been directed by the firebrand team of Puerto Rican Director Marlon Pena and the video also boasts of a stellar ensemble of some of the best dancers in LA.

You can watch the song here:

According to the reports, Badshah spoke about his idea behind the video and said, “I have taken a brave and a very exciting leap with Paagal, that comes from my heart with the intent of pushing language barriers for the Indian Music scene. I can only imagine people from across the globe dance to this international tune with an Indian twist”.