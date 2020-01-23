Actor Shah Rukh Khan answered some interesting questions by fans in a candid Twitter chat session on Wednesday. One of the best questions that he answered had him revealing the amount someone can pay to have a room from his bungalow Mannat rented for a day. A Twitter user asked SRK about the one-day rent of a room in Mannat and the actor once again displayed the best of his wit by answering that it will take someone a three-decade of hardwork to rent a room in Mannat. Shah Rukh Khan said, “30 saal ki mehnat mein padega” when a user asked, “Sir, Mannat pe ek room rent pe chahiye, kitne ka padega?” (sic) Check out the tweet here:

30 saal ki mehnat mein padega. https://t.co/Y3qfb7IMdk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

SRK also revealed the best advice he was given by his little kid AbRam Khan. The actor revealed that his youngest son asked him to ‘cry while playing video games’ when he feels ‘angry, sad or hungry.’

Whenever you are sad hungry or angry…cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game. https://t.co/YoG90FVN6E — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Here are some other questions that the actor answered during his limited time session on Twitter.

Bas aap Dua mein yaad rakhna. https://t.co/YRYfCjR67K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Please direct this question to my chemistry teacher..@thesushmitasen https://t.co/V9ClwzU6Oh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

If I was qualified I would have suggested a medicine…it sounds like symptoms for something for sure! https://t.co/q7WLMhNglN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

There are places in your heart and soul which define what you become…I think. https://t.co/sjMz9cvP0h — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

I would do the very same things I do around the house. Being Famous is not a job it’s a byproduct of the work you do sometimes… https://t.co/uEtUYDbLub — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Glad you asked this. I try my best but not always succeed. Our voice box is an amazing tool…u have to learn how to control it. https://t.co/MvRQ3kQcMI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Thank you for the colours https://t.co/03bNUdSWAD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the actor also trolled a user who asked him to put a rest to the rumours of his next film. SRK wrote back and mentioned that no one else but he himself will announce the name of his next project.

Main hi announce karunga aur kaun karega mere bahi! https://t.co/GU0B3qif8O — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

It’s been more than a year that SRK is away from the screen. The actor’s last film was Zero featuring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif that released in December 2018. After the film bombed at the Box Office, Shah Rukh didn’t announce any new project and has maintained that he is still juggling between multiple scripts to makeup his mind to work on one.