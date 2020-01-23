Actor Shah Rukh Khan answered some interesting questions by fans in a candid Twitter chat session on Wednesday. One of the best questions that he answered had him revealing the amount someone can pay to have a room from his bungalow Mannat rented for a day. A Twitter user asked SRK about the one-day rent of a room in Mannat and the actor once again displayed the best of his wit by answering that it will take someone a three-decade of hardwork to rent a room in Mannat. Shah Rukh Khan said, “30 saal ki mehnat mein padega” when a user asked, “Sir, Mannat pe ek room rent pe chahiye, kitne ka padega?” (sic) Check out the tweet here:
SRK also revealed the best advice he was given by his little kid AbRam Khan. The actor revealed that his youngest son asked him to ‘cry while playing video games’ when he feels ‘angry, sad or hungry.’
Here are some other questions that the actor answered during his limited time session on Twitter.
Meanwhile, the actor also trolled a user who asked him to put a rest to the rumours of his next film. SRK wrote back and mentioned that no one else but he himself will announce the name of his next project.
It’s been more than a year that SRK is away from the screen. The actor’s last film was Zero featuring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif that released in December 2018. After the film bombed at the Box Office, Shah Rukh didn’t announce any new project and has maintained that he is still juggling between multiple scripts to makeup his mind to work on one.