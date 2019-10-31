The Internet has the facility to introduce celebrities to their fans even if they are miles away from each other. Shah Rukh Khan fans from different parts of the world like Africa, China, Netherlands have recreated his songs and thanks to social media, the videos go viral in a second. Among the massive fan base of Shah Rukh Khan, one such admirer is a Parisian man. He is all around the internet for his soulful voice and playing the tune of the song with his flute.

This fan from Paris can be seen singing a song ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam’ from his film DDLJ and King Khan reacting to his talent on Twitter. SRK shared the video on his Twitter timeline and he wrote, “Suddenly just…missed Yashji. Maybe it’s the singer’s cap?”

A fan club of Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share the video and in the said video, we can see a man playing the tune of the song with his flute along with singing the track. “Happy to see this in Paris @iamsrk”, the caption read.

The video has garnered over 9.5k retweets and 71.9k likes.

Watch the video here:

Suddenly just…missed Yashji. Maybe it’s the singers cap? pic.twitter.com/zrep9xUgaj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2019



A couple of weeks ago, Anupam Kher had shared a video of two Kenyans lip-syncing the same song.

SRK was in the news recently for saving Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s manager, Archana Sadanand after her clothes caught fire at the Jalsa Diwali Bash. Aishwarya’s manager was in the garden area with her daughter when her Lehenga caught fire. Seeing the clothes burning, Shah Rukh used his wits and jumped to her rescue. He tried to put out the fire with a jacket and in doing so, he also got some minor injuries.

After Aanand L Rai’s Zero, Shah Rukh took a break from signing any new film for a while. It’s been almost a year since he was last seen on the big screen.